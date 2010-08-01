|
|
-
PWCToday Guru
WTB 2004 Kawasaki SXR 800 Advent CDI
Looking for an advent because I heard they are safer to run than stock cdis when adding mods.
-
Re: WTB 2004 Kawasaki SXR 800 Advent CDI
have a couple here.with remote switch.pm for info
