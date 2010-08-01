pxctoday

    WTB 2004 Kawasaki SXR 800 Advent CDI

    Looking for an advent because I heard they are safer to run than stock cdis when adding mods.

    Re: WTB 2004 Kawasaki SXR 800 Advent CDI

    have a couple here.with remote switch.pm for info
