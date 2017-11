Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: When is a restricter in return line needed js550 #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2010 Location dawsonville, ga Age 51 Posts 322 When is a restricter in return line needed js550 I switched the round body carb on js550 ....to a sbn carb....I believe I don't need a restricted in the return line for these carbs.....am I right



I also just bypassed the return line from Rev limiter solenoid . ...and just went straight to tank Last edited by moko; Today at 01:31 PM . "Let the good times roll" Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) Riverrat650sx Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules