Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Wanted yamaha ex engine block #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2007 Location st pete beach florida Posts 2,154 Wanted yamaha ex engine block Wanted yamaha ex/vx/v1 tr1 3 cylinders engine block or good bottom end.

i just bought a 2017 yamaha ex sport with hole in the block due to water ingestion and i am looking for a good usable block or a good bottom end to repair it late v1 - vx 3 cylinder engine should work too

thanks

727 656 5276 The Jetski Repair Shop

South Pasadena Florida Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) mackjust1 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules