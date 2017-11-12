Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Superjet R&D REV II Dry Pipe $775 obo shipped #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2012 Location Guam Posts 344 Superjet R&D REV II Dry Pipe $775 obo shipped For Sale is my R&D REV II Dry Pipe. The pipe has no cracks, and it comes with all the hardware and water fittings. The mani had the ports cleaned up, and the mating surface milled flat.



Asking Price is $775 obo including shipping.



Sent from my SM-G950F using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules