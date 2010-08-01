pxctoday

  Today, 07:00 AM
    skibum
    Join Date
    Dec 2010
    Location
    Michigan
    Age
    40
    Posts
    695

    Kawasaki 650 parts Aftermarket and stock

    Full PSJ Pipe, manifold, head pipe and chamber,(these work good on 650's and 750's) 400 shipped
    PJS 650 Waterbox. 100 shipped
    650 pump with skat trac impeller stamped 65. 16.5 pitch. 100 shipped
    Westcoat mikuni manifold fits 44 or 46 75 shipped
    650 deep scoop grate 65 shipped(forgot to take a pic of it, I will add. brand and picture Monday)
    650sx steering cable 60 shipped
    650sx stator 110 shipped
    650 sx hull with handle pole and handle pole bracket hood is pretty rough, with title 150 (no shipping local pick up in Waterford Michigan or Novi Michigan only)

