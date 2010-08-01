Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750 SXI Electrical Issues #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2014 Location Christchurch, NZ Age 26 Posts 49 750 SXI Electrical Issues Had my 750 SXI in bits for the past year after getting the engine rebuilt around 8 months ago and today I finally bolted it together today but I am having an electrical issues.



The ski is not starting at all, no click, no noise from the electric box, nothing.





So I started trouble shooting and so far I have ascertained the following:



- The start switch on the handle works fine

- The engine can be rotated by hand

- There is 12 volts between the engine and the battery

- There is no electrical supply at all to the starter when pressing the starter

- The battery is fully charged





No idea where to go from here except for touching the battery lead and the started lead from the electric box to see if it turns over (I have no reason to expect it not to)



