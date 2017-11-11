pxctoday

  Yesterday, 11:32 PM
    GAkawi
    550/650/750 miscellaneous parts

    Bunch of parts. Make offers on what you see. 650 cases, bit of scarring, but no cracks. 650 and 750 cylinders could use a bore. The 650 stuff is missing studs. Ebox is pretty well gutted minus the coil. Starters ended up being no good. Supertrap has no baffles. 750 grate has been welded. Also some sort of inline resonator. Black head and the westcoast plate have been sold

    20171111_144755.jpg20171111_144805.jpg20171111_144810.jpg20171111_135111.jpg20171111_144838.jpg20171111_144827.jpg20171111_144816.jpg20171111_144905.jpg20171111_144919.jpg20171111_144922.jpg20171111_144927.jpg20171111_144916.jpg20171111_144933.jpg20171111_145657.jpg20171111_145700.jpg20171111_145710.jpg20171111_145726.jpg20171111_145716.jpg20171111_152445.jpg20171111_150351.jpg
  Yesterday, 11:48 PM
    GAkawi
    Re: 550/650/750 miscellaneous parts

    Attachment 532699Attachment 532700Attachment 532701Attachment 532702Attachment 532703Attachment 532704Attachment 532705
