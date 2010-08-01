pxctoday

  Today, 09:55 PM
    watersled
    Bunch of Yamaha engine parts!

    Cylinders
    -Ported 61x done by Power Plant W.F.O., STD Bore. $200
    -61x, 82.25 bore $75
    -61x, 81.5 bore $100
    -61x, STD bore but has a crack at the very bottom of sleeve $50
    -62t 760, STD bore with pistons $125
    -62t 760, STD bore $125
    -62t 701, STD bore $125
    -1100 cylinder, STD bore, mainly a core nut could be bored $50
    -Ported 650 cylinder, 82.25 bore $100

    Heads
    -(2) westcoast 701, 25cc domes on the red one, the other one is being thrown in $75
    -R&D 701, 180psi $50
    -701 MRD heads, unknown cc's $75
    -1200 MRD, 140-150 psi


    -Pro tec pipe $250


    61x Cases
    -#1&4 in really good shape $125
    -#3 has rash from crank $50
    -#2 has a little rash from crank $75


    Carbs
    -61x intake with 46mm carb $100
    -Parts carbs lot (16 carbs) $50
    -1100 38 carbs,intake, reeds, air box $100
    -1100 38 carbs, intake. Carbs missing parts $40



    Pics to come soon
    Sport Stock and Sport GP #346
    -IPD Graphics -Lucas Oil
    -Riva Racing -Jet Dynamics
    -Extreem Throttle -Jettrim
