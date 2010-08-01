Cylinders
-Ported 61x done by Power Plant W.F.O., STD Bore. $200
-61x, 82.25 bore $75
-61x, 81.5 bore $100
-61x, STD bore but has a crack at the very bottom of sleeve $50
-62t 760, STD bore with pistons $125
-62t 760, STD bore $125
-62t 701, STD bore $125
-1100 cylinder, STD bore, mainly a core nut could be bored $50
-Ported 650 cylinder, 82.25 bore $100
Heads
-(2) westcoast 701, 25cc domes on the red one, the other one is being thrown in $75
-R&D 701, 180psi $50
-701 MRD heads, unknown cc's $75
-1200 MRD, 140-150 psi
-Pro tec pipe $250
61x Cases
-#1&4 in really good shape $125
-#3 has rash from crank $50
-#2 has a little rash from crank $75
Carbs
-61x intake with 46mm carb $100
-Parts carbs lot (16 carbs) $50
-1100 38 carbs,intake, reeds, air box $100
-1100 38 carbs, intake. Carbs missing parts $40
Pics to come soon