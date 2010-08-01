Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Bunch of Yamaha engine parts! #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2013 Location Dawsonville, GA Posts 107 Bunch of Yamaha engine parts! Cylinders

-Ported 61x done by Power Plant W.F.O., STD Bore. $200

-61x, 82.25 bore $75

-61x, 81.5 bore $100

-61x, STD bore but has a crack at the very bottom of sleeve $50

-62t 760, STD bore with pistons $125

-62t 760, STD bore $125

-62t 701, STD bore $125

-1100 cylinder, STD bore, mainly a core nut could be bored $50

-Ported 650 cylinder, 82.25 bore $100



Heads

-(2) westcoast 701, 25cc domes on the red one, the other one is being thrown in $75

-R&D 701, 180psi $50

-701 MRD heads, unknown cc's $75

-1200 MRD, 140-150 psi





-Pro tec pipe $250





61x Cases

-#1&4 in really good shape $125

-#3 has rash from crank $50

-#2 has a little rash from crank $75





Carbs

-61x intake with 46mm carb $100

-Parts carbs lot (16 carbs) $50

-1100 38 carbs,intake, reeds, air box $100

-1100 38 carbs, intake. Carbs missing parts $40







