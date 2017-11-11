SXi stock ride plate - 30 shipped + PP fees
4 motor mounts (grey) from STS - 30 shipped + PP fees
4 motor mounts (green) from 95 SXi - 30 shipped + PP fees
95 SXi exhaust with mani - 50 shipped + PP fees
STS ebox, cut harness make offer
3 motor bed plates 650/750 - 40 shipped + PP fees (each)
Duel carbs 95 SXi with intake - make offer
750 stock flame arrestor with all mounting hardware - make offer. If you buy the carbs will throw in for $10
PART_1510438203449_20171111_160323.jpg
PART_1510438189760_20171111_160315.jpgPART_1510438355829_20171111_155535.jpgPART_1510438319629_20171111_155715.jpgPART_1510438340718_20171111_155642.jpgPART_1510438271414_20171111_160014.jpgPART_1510438298186_20171111_155951.jpgPART_1510438277628_20171111_160444.jpgPART_1510438280482_20171111_160428.jpgPART_1510438283250_20171111_160416.jpgPART_1510438273306_20171111_160520.jpg