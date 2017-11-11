pxctoday

  Today, 06:55 PM
    jax724
    jax724 is offline
    Frequent Poster jax724's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2011
    Location
    Omaha
    Posts
    183

    Kawasaki Sxi & STS

    SXi stock ride plate - 30 shipped + PP fees
    4 motor mounts (grey) from STS - 30 shipped + PP fees
    4 motor mounts (green) from 95 SXi - 30 shipped + PP fees
    95 SXi exhaust with mani - 50 shipped + PP fees
    STS ebox, cut harness make offer
    3 motor bed plates 650/750 - 40 shipped + PP fees (each)
    Duel carbs 95 SXi with intake - make offer
    750 stock flame arrestor with all mounting hardware - make offer. If you buy the carbs will throw in for $10
    
    
    #Racegirl623 ~ Alli Kay Partch (my daughter)
    2004 Kawasaki SXR 1100
    2011 Kawasaki SXR Limited
    Bullett 1100 "Sparkles"
    1999 Polaris PRO 785
    1997 Seadoo SPX

    Region 9 2013 Champion - Novice Womens Ski Limited
    2013 World Finals 8th place - Novice Womens Ski Limited
    Region 9 2014 Champion - Novice Womens Ski Limited
    Region 9 2014 Runner-Up - Amateur Ski Open
    Region 9 2014 Runner-Up - Amateur 800 R/A
    2014 World Finals 9th place - Novice Womens Ski Limited

    Facebook Racegirl623
