Anyone ever flatwater flip an X2 with a modded 650?
Just wondering if and how this would go? Im building a modded 650, chopped rear, shaved hood, front fill and I weigh 180 lbs. Just curious if this a pipe dream setup for a flat water flip. Thanks all
