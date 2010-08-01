|
|
-
Need New OEM Wrist Pin Bearings for 1992 JS440
I am looking for 2 new OEM needle bearings for my 1992 JS440. All the online parts companies show it as unavailable. I found writ pins and circlips, but no bearings. I am trying to use all OEM parts to rebuild the engine, but many are shown as obsolete. Please help. Thanks.
