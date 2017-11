Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Feeler 1990 550sx #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2009 Location Anza CA Age 30 Posts 1,185 Feeler 1990 550sx Thinking about selling my ski 1500 if I rebuild the top end 1100 if I don't.

1990 550sx piston port motor

PJS head

Coffmans halfpipe

Coffmans waterbox

SBN 44

Fresh crank and seals

Jetnetics aluminum flywheel

Solas impeller

Bored out pump nozzle

Wet wolfe cone

After market bars with lock on grips and aluminum finger throttle

May included the shredmaster ride plate also



If anyone is interested let me know. I still cant decide if i want to sell it. 1990 550 sx sbn 44 PJS head coffmans half pipe Coffmans water box solas 14-19 prop bored out pump nozzel wet wolfe cone jetnetics aluminium flywheel and shredmaster surf plate

1995 FX1 milled head ss impeller shredmaster ride plate and toploader grate



