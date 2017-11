Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Js 550 tubbies #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Michigan Posts 1 Js 550 tubbies Hey everyone I have a question about getting the pro watercraft tubbies to fit with my stock 87 js550 exhaust outlet. I was told to ask Chris for advice on how to cut it but not sure how to find him😂 if there is a set wth a cutout I would look at that too. Thanks in advance! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests) critracer Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules