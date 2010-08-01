Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki 650sx won't rev high #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2017 Location Australia Posts 1 Kawasaki 650sx won't rev high I have recently completed a complete rebuild of an approx 1989 650SX stand up. Rebuilt motor (148 & 150 comp) all new lines, pipes, plugs, lead, cables and carby kit.

Engine starts fine with minimal use of primer. Idles well. Fuel flow is good. However every time I accelerate it dies and almost stalls. I have been able to get it to rev to approx 80% with choke partially on but then it floods. Have tried adjusting high mixture screw from 1/8 to 2 1/2 turns with no change.

Does anyone have any suggestions. It has a Keihin CDK II Carburetor.

Regards

Clinton Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules