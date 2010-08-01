|
PWCToday Newbie
Kawasaki 650sx won't rev high
I have recently completed a complete rebuild of an approx 1989 650SX stand up. Rebuilt motor (148 & 150 comp) all new lines, pipes, plugs, lead, cables and carby kit.
Engine starts fine with minimal use of primer. Idles well. Fuel flow is good. However every time I accelerate it dies and almost stalls. I have been able to get it to rev to approx 80% with choke partially on but then it floods. Have tried adjusting high mixture screw from 1/8 to 2 1/2 turns with no change.
Does anyone have any suggestions. It has a Keihin CDK II Carburetor.
Regards
Clinton
