recover gas from 2005 VX100 deluxe
So it's too cold to go out, but I've got two full tanks of gas. What is the best way to get the gas out? I tried to drop a siphon hose down the fill line, but there appears to be a blockage of some type that would not let me get the hose more than a foot or so.
Thanks.
PWCToday Regular
Re: recover gas from 2005 VX100 deluxe
No need to drain them just pour in some star Tron stabilizer and shake it around a bit mix, or add more fuel to fill it, and call it good. Better full actually it leaves less room for condensation to develope.
