pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 08:14 PM #1
    slant6forever
    slant6forever is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2015
    Location
    alabama
    Posts
    1

    recover gas from 2005 VX100 deluxe

    So it's too cold to go out, but I've got two full tanks of gas. What is the best way to get the gas out? I tried to drop a siphon hose down the fill line, but there appears to be a blockage of some type that would not let me get the hose more than a foot or so.

    Thanks.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:09 PM #2
    Dave in DE
    Dave in DE is offline
    PWCToday Regular Dave in DE's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2016
    Location
    slower lower Delaware
    Age
    53
    Posts
    134

    Re: recover gas from 2005 VX100 deluxe

    No need to drain them just pour in some star Tron stabilizer and shake it around a bit mix, or add more fuel to fill it, and call it good. Better full actually it leaves less room for condensation to develope.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 9 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 9 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 