Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: No power until water flows from pisser #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2013 Location United States Posts 1 No power until water flows from pisser So I have an X2 that has a westcoast pipe on it and I'm just curious why the ski feels like it has no bottom end power until water starts to flow from the pisser. It's not a problem at all. It only takes a couple seconds for the water to flow through the cooling system and make things nice an crisp... I just want to know why.



Sent from my SM-N910V using Tapatalk #2 Resident Guru Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 971 Re: No power until water flows from pisser High Performance 2-Stroke Exhaust 101



The purpose of an "expansion chamber" is to return to the exhaust port a negative sound wave then a positive sound wave at precisely the right time. If the pressure wave returns too late, you lose some of the fresh fuel charge in the combustion chamber and performance. If the wave returns too soon, it pushes hot exhaust gas back into the combustion chamber contaminating the fresh charge and creating hot spots on the piston.



This is from http://www.factorypipe.com/t_pipetuning.php



Prior to the Pisser " pissing" the wave is returning the charge too soon, resulting in less power. Once the system is full of water and injecting water into the exhaust stream and "pissing" over board, the sonic wave is now returning at the "right" time. WestCoast pipes with the smaller 4.5" chamber need water to perform effectively... in some set ups.



And besides all that technical stuff you should never be on the throttle hard until it runs for a bit anyway, which is plenty of time for the cooling system to fill.



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Originally Posted by Myself Originally Posted by And besides all that technical stuff you should never be on the throttle hard until it runs for a bit anyway, which is plenty of time for the cooling system to fill.

Bill

Bill



Current ride is an almost stock 94 550SX

