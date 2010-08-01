|
|
-
How to Identify model?
I'm trying to find out what year/model etc HIN, or whatever it's called, of the skis I have.
They are both Kawasaki SX750 pole skis
One has JS750a-606273 the other has JS750a-609111 on tags at the rear of the hulls.
Can't find any info as yet. I think they could be from around 1992 but not positive.
Can anyone enlighten me more please?
Jet Ski Twins.jpg
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules