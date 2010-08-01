I'm trying to find out what year/model etc HIN, or whatever it's called, of the skis I have.

They are both Kawasaki SX750 pole skis
One has JS750a-606273 the other has JS750a-609111 on tags at the rear of the hulls.

Can't find any info as yet. I think they could be from around 1992 but not positive.

Can anyone enlighten me more please?
Jet Ski Twins.jpg