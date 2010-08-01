Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: How to Identify model? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location New Zealand Posts 14 How to Identify model? I'm trying to find out what year/model etc HIN, or whatever it's called, of the skis I have.



They are both Kawasaki SX750 pole skis

One has JS750a-606273 the other has JS750a-609111 on tags at the rear of the hulls.



Can't find any info as yet. I think they could be from around 1992 but not positive.



Can anyone enlighten me more please?

Jet Ski Twins.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules