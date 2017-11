Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Js550 cylinder jug #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Indiana Age 53 Posts 15 Js550 cylinder jug I have an '82 js550. I bought it and tore it down. There are a few not too bad scratches but since I'm this far torn down I want nice cylinder walls. It has been bored out to the point that I'm looking to replace the jug and I'm wondering are all PP550 jugs compatible? If not, What's compatible with my 82 motor? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules