MANY PARTS in Canada will ship to US kawasaki and yamaha parts
I have many odds n ends of parts for sale
See anything you need ? ,
-tank $45 750sx
-750sx stock aluminum water box $70 with rubber base
=550 tank with internal fill also fits many custom skis $90
-Like new cart tank with fittings ( no pic yet ) $150
=750sx or 800 sxr turn plate with bearings $45 steering
also have a set of stock bars with grips
-750 cylinders $80 each
- 750sx head cylinders
- 701 cylinderhead
- 650 Yamaha cylinder head and cases cheap
=750 bottom case , crank , head ,, ( no flywheel or stator )
-750sx Ebox complete $170 from running ski
-750ss Ebox complete $150
=1100 zxi parts mirrors , pump impeller , stator engine mounts etc
-Sxr pump impeller and pump buy impeller stuck on pump ( knurled ) repair and or remove it and the pump is mint as was the impeller $120 takes it
minty PJS thundercraft cover $100
all these parts are PLUS shipping and shipping varies by weight and size of course ..
I pretty much will do a guess and then eat the loss or you can offer an amount for a part plus shipping
Canada shipping is cheaper or pick up available
save money on shipping buy multiple parts
I also have
- with no pics yet ..
- sxr top loader intake grae think its tbm ( powdercoated black) $150 plus shipping
- 750 sx top loader $70
- some Yamaha parts as seen in pics
- zxi 1100 pipe
-zxi 1100 trim box trim motor inside box was working 100 percent when pulled $160
- 650 stock pipe
- 701 cylinder overbore
- x2 under seat tube
-Yamaha start stop switch from a sit down so short wire
- minty 48mm mikuni carb $200 may need a clean inside as its been sitting but in a clean dry garage
"It is better to keep your mouth shut and appear stupid than to open it and remove all doubt."
Hamilton Ontario Canada . need old school Kawasaki 650 , 750 or some basic superjet parts and you are within Canada ? message me I may have parts available
Re: MANY PARTS in Canada will ship to US kawasaki and yamaha parts
here are a few more pics I have more parts some drive shafts steering cables more odds n ends
- 650 750 800 engine mounts $20 each or less if you buy more
- superjet Yamaha couch mounts $20 each I think we have 2-4 nice ones left
etc just ask if you want something ..
"It is better to keep your mouth shut and appear stupid than to open it and remove all doubt."
Hamilton Ontario Canada . need old school Kawasaki 650 , 750 or some basic superjet parts and you are within Canada ? message me I may have parts available