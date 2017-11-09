Yamaha 760 64x flywheel and cover 53 shipped
Yamaha 760 64x cylinders stock bore runnable with a light hone/great clean cylinders to use for a build -140 shipped
Yamaha 760 dual 44 carb stock intake setup
55 shipped
Yamaha SuperJet 650 oldschool k&n setup 50 shipped
Running Yamaha 650 complete electronics setup with stator 125 shipped
Blowsion hood hoses brand new 45 shipped
Yamaha square nose front bumper 55 shipped
Yamaha square smooth nose conversion old blowsion product 105 shipped
Yamaha SuperJet protec ride plate purchased from a user recently and never ran Looks brand new I think I paid 70 shipped so Ill take that
