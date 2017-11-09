Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Garage clean out #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2012 Location Killeen TX Age 20 Posts 2,050 Garage clean out Yamaha 760 64x flywheel and cover 53 shipped

Yamaha 760 64x cylinders stock bore runnable with a light hone/great clean cylinders to use for a build -140 shipped

Yamaha 760 dual 44 carb stock intake setup

55 shipped

Yamaha SuperJet 650 oldschool k&n setup 50 shipped

Running Yamaha 650 complete electronics setup with stator 125 shipped

Blowsion hood hoses brand new 45 shipped

Yamaha square nose front bumper 55 shipped

Yamaha square smooth nose conversion old blowsion product 105 shipped

Yamaha SuperJet protec ride plate purchased from a user recently and never ran Looks brand new I think I paid 70 shipped so Ill take that





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Buy/Sale/Trade Jet ski parts on FB: https://m.facebook.com/groups/809811469202373

