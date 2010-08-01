|
I dream skis
NEW RRP Carbon Superjet Ride Plates Pre 08, FS1, FS2
I have 11 new RRP ride plates, all in the new carrying case that they come with. The FS-1 plates all fit pre 08 super jets. pics to come
(5) FS-1 / Superjet pre 08 Long $100
(4) FS-1 / Superjet pre 08 Short $100
(1) FS-2 Long $125
(1) FS-2 Short $125
The FS will fit the FR as well. All new and come with their own little carrying case that will make you look like a bad *** carrying it around the local meet ups. Guaranteed to get you a few chicks.
short plates are cheap shipping, longer plates on the other hand are a bit more.
Re: NEW RRP Carbon Superjet Ride Plates Pre 08, FS1, FS2
