Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: NEW RRP Carbon Superjet Ride Plates Pre 08, FS1, FS2 #1 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2009 Location San Diego / Vista Age 27 Posts 643 NEW RRP Carbon Superjet Ride Plates Pre 08, FS1, FS2 I have 11 new RRP ride plates, all in the new carrying case that they come with. The FS-1 plates all fit pre 08 super jets. pics to come





(5) FS-1 / Superjet pre 08 Long $100





(4) FS-1 / Superjet pre 08 Short $100





(1) FS-2 Long $125





(1) FS-2 Short $125





The FS will fit the FR as well. All new and come with their own little carrying case that will make you look like a bad *** carrying it around the local meet ups. Guaranteed to get you a few chicks.





short plates are cheap shipping, longer plates on the other hand are a bit more.





Pic of the plates

Pic of the plates





