Thread: 650sx rider

I bought a 650 sx three year ago and have been lovin it ever since. I hadn't ridden one of these thing since i was in high school in the mid 90s. I hope





I can learn something as well as give back.





Just learning my way around the site but have done lots of searches. Maybe someone could point me to some old post or have information in the following areas.



Piston Windows. Does anyone run them on their 650. I have been running a piston window as wide as the boost port and 1.5 Times as high just under the rings. I also cut a second boost port into the cylinder identical to the original boost port the same distance down the cylinder as there is from the top of the piston to the piston window.



Case porting. I have found quit a bit of info on this and not looking for to much but will share what I have done. I drilled the castings at the rear of the case down directly into the reed box. About 1/2 hole on each side. Then opened the castings into the bottom of the rear transfers. I welded the casting directly above this in the cylinder closed and then ground a small relief to match the bottom ports. I also opened the top of the reed box to the rear boost port a little. The same width as the boost port and about 1/4 inch high.



Quench or squish. What do you guys like. I am running .015 static with no contact.



I'm running west coast pipe with dual 38 bn no air cleaners but using about 6 inch velocity stacks I custom made. According to the calculator I used they should be tuned for the third order at 6000 rpm. I have not tried drying the pipe out yet. It already gets pretty hot and will sizzle after extended hard riding. Running full timing advance. Running about 93 octane fuel. 91 non ethanol mixed with a smidge of race fuel that I run in my snowmobile. Not sure what the compression is exactly. I decked .045 off my stock cylinder to obtain the quench I wanted and figured compression was high enuff. Running stock red head that I hand stippled to look like a golf ball inside. Motor runs really strong and has been reliable. Power increase is substantial over the stock engine with the pipe and bigger carb.



Now to what I really want. Who has bored a 650 pump to 144mm. When I got my ski it had a solas 13-18 and was an absolute dog. I weight about 240. After my engine build it rips and pulls 6250rpm with ease. Unfortunately at the end of lasts season my prop came unscrewed and wiped itself out. It didn't do much damaged to the housing from what I can tell. Some scrapes but still measures 140mm. My plan is to weld up the prop to 144mm and bore the housing for some performance gain. Was hoping to get a increase similar to pump stuffer which is something I have also looked at. I am looking for more pump to take advantage of the extra power. I mostly like to jump wakes and pretend bouy ride. Any information concerning pump housing boring would be appreciated.

Re: 650sx rider
Can't bore the pump to that size however a different pitch impeller may do the trick

