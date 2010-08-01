Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha 1200/800 powervalve wave eater, lever link, clips #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2005 Location Phoenix, AZ Posts 183 Yamaha 1200/800 powervalve wave eater, lever link, clips What's the opinion out there on which Yamaha power valve pin holding clips are the best? Seems there are 3 types on the market.



1. Wave eater which does not require powervalve removal and clips over the oem link itself, package of 3 runs about $100 and includes couplers for more accurate shaft opening closing.



2. Wave "links" which go over the oem link and uses the factory allen head bolt to hold them down and in place. Package of 3 @ $24



3. Lever links which is a whole new link assembly that replaces the oem part and encapsules the pin assembly. Each one costs around $25 a piece.



Any bad reports of any? I have used Wave eaters twice with no problems. I recently just purchased wave links and are a bit nervous to try them because you are relying on the allen head bolt to now hold down 2 points of contact (instead of 1) which makes that area more prone to coming loose with the allen head bolt coming out. Any reports of this happening? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules