Flame Arrestors, Impeller, sponsons and more
Selling numerous items for X4 and HX
16-21 Impeller (Skat-trak?)fits 140mm pump. Some slight marks on edge. Would like to trade for 16-23 or possibly 17-22
Beach House replica sponsons for X4 hull (new, never used) $125 shipped in lower US20171029_174912.jpg20171029_174932.jpg20171029_174400.jpg
Gray box and components from 95 HX $200 +shipping
Large K&N filter with aluminum airbox adapter fits 720 engines $85 (obo) + shipping
Large dual inlet K&N $50 (obo) + shipping
Set of two K&N cone style with outer wears $75 (obo) + shipping
720 HX bed plate (offers) no pictures at this time
Set of HX motor mounts (offers) no pictures at this time
20171109_065732.jpg20171109_065800.jpg20171109_070042.jpgIMG_1297.JPGSponson.jpg20171029_174834.jpg20171029_174908.jpg20171029_175016.jpg
