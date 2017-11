Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: YAMAHA Parts For sale 701s #1 Top Dog Join Date Mar 2007 Location new york Age 26 Posts 1,511 YAMAHA Parts For sale 701s Hi, Im selling



- Yamaha 61x shortblock with carb $550

- Wet Jet 46mm carb and west coast manifold set up for 61x $250

- 2 sets of 62t Electronics includes flywheel and stator

- Wet Jet 61x Cases $60 obo

-23231268_10155645768280560_5191666777282697608_n.jpg23172596_10155645768270560_8888887986114227686_n.jpg23168002_10155645768260560_522841933188430174_n.jpg23131963_10155645866630560_6694827415931200549_n.jpg www.raddudesfi.com



2008 Seadoo Wake 215 68.2 gpsed stocker

2009 Kawi Sxr Tbm 3.5 degree bars, Worx sponsons, Pump Seal kit TBM intake grate TBM front sponsons, TBM throttle

2007 Hydrospace stock class ready

2007 hydro 1100

2006 hydrospace stock class ready



