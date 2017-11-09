XFT Carbon Fiber FLY-X Freestyle Back Flip Hull. This Pro Freestyle back flip hull is still the lightest Back flip ski you could find even today. Sergio Beuno was well know for his quality builds. Way ahead of his time Sergio created a great line of freestyle products. Full carbon build strong yet at 49lbs light as a feather. This ski rides and handles very well great in surf or flat water. 4,000...obo.. please call me for any info or text 253 948 7one04
also INCLUDED:
xft hood
xft hand pole
bow eyes
pissers
aluminum pump shoe
xft duel scuppers
Steering cable
Hull Features:
Carbon Fiber vacuum bag construction
Carbon handle pole
Billet is color matched throughout ski
Custom paint job and visual carbon
Ready for your Yamaha style power plant. I just don't have enough time for this beauty