Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Xft carbon fiber hull [FS] #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2014 Posts 49 Xft carbon fiber hull [FS] XFT Carbon Fiber FLY-X Freestyle Back Flip Hull. This Pro Freestyle back flip hull is still the lightest Back flip ski you could find even today. Sergio Beuno was well know for his quality builds. Way ahead of his time Sergio created a great line of freestyle products. Full carbon build strong yet at 49lbs light as a feather. This ski rides and handles very well great in surf or flat water. 4,000...obo.. please call me for any info or text 253 948 7one04



also INCLUDED:

xft hood

xft hand pole

bow eyes

pissers

aluminum pump shoe

xft duel scuppers

Steering cable



Hull Features:

Carbon Fiber vacuum bag construction

Carbon handle pole

Billet is color matched throughout ski

Custom paint job and visual carbon

Ready for your Yamaha style power plant. I just don't have enough time for this beauty



