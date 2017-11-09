pxctoday

    kidfromktown
    Jun 2014
    49

    Xft carbon fiber hull [FS]

    XFT Carbon Fiber FLY-X Freestyle Back Flip Hull. This Pro Freestyle back flip hull is still the lightest Back flip ski you could find even today. Sergio Beuno was well know for his quality builds. Way ahead of his time Sergio created a great line of freestyle products. Full carbon build strong yet at 49lbs light as a feather. This ski rides and handles very well great in surf or flat water. 4,000...obo.. please call me for any info or text 253 948 7one04

    also INCLUDED:
    xft hood
    xft hand pole
    bow eyes
    pissers
    aluminum pump shoe
    xft duel scuppers
    Steering cable

    Hull Features:
    Carbon Fiber vacuum bag construction
    Carbon handle pole
    Billet is color matched throughout ski
    Custom paint job and visual carbon
    Ready for your Yamaha style power plant. I just don't have enough time for this beauty

