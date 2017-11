Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Js440 crankcase studs #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location New Zealand Posts 2 Js440 crankcase studs Can someone help me to understand the different studs as I have a miss mash of studs



Number 5 is 8x167mm Part number 92004-507

Number 6 is 8x170mm Part number 92004-2084

Number 5/18 8x167mm Part number 92004-3020 what's the difference between this and number five as they are the same length.



The diagram doesn't allocate studs to all the threaded holes in the case so which studs go in the other holes.







