So this last summer I bought a 2003 zxi 1100 for $500 and trailer. I got to ride it for three months till the crank bearing went out and grenaded the front piston. So I am going to send the engine in to be rebuilt.... Then I was on the Facebook searching looking three posts of skis, happen to come across a 1999 ultra 150. Talked to the man he said he also has a 2002 stx 1100di . So I ended up buying both the ultra for $150 and stx for $300 both need motors rebuilt but complete and in good condition. But he said they were also sitting for seven years. I know i.ll be replacing the fuel an oil lines. Probably new fuel units also. So that's three Kawasaki projects I will be trying to get ready for the spring. I am probably a little crazy but like the challenge and accomplishment the comes with it.
So that being said is there anything else I should look at closely that I may be missing
And problems any of these skis are prone to