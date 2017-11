Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SXR Sxi pro 750 Parts #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2016 Location California Posts 133 SXR Sxi pro 750 Parts Cleaning shelves off. It's dirtbike season and I need space and parts $$$! Open to offers.



Stock SXR Rail Caps (1 has a chunk the size of quarter missing) - $50 & shipping

Worx WR306 Sxi Pro and SXR ride plate - $100 & shipping

Big Pin cases (seafoam) - $75 & shipping

Stock Hood (Red Graphics 03') with Blowsion Dry Pipe insert installed - $125 and shipping

SXi Pro Driveshaft - $125

