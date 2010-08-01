Selling my NEW in the box Billet pole complete set up. Long story short iw as going to build a ski but ended up going a different direction. Included is:


RRP Billet Pole, All black including tubes
RRP Steering System for Fat bars
RRP Chin pad white with red stripe
Steering stop black
RRP straight fat bars


New from RRP this set up cost $1609 ($975 + $265 +$265 + $59 + $45) before taxes or shipping. $1300 SHIPPED to wherever the hell you are sounds like a better price.


thanks!


p.s. could do partial trade, a new 5 gallon gas tank (cold fusion or equal) sounds nice for my new surf ski.