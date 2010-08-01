Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: NEW RRP Billet Pole Complete Set Up (pole, complete steering, chin pad) #1 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2009 Location San Diego / Vista Age 27 Posts 639 NEW RRP Billet Pole Complete Set Up (pole, complete steering, chin pad) Selling my NEW in the box Billet pole complete set up. Long story short iw as going to build a ski but ended up going a different direction. Included is:





RRP Billet Pole, All black including tubes

RRP Steering System for Fat bars

RRP Chin pad white with red stripe

Steering stop black

RRP straight fat bars





New from RRP this set up cost $1609 ($975 + $265 +$265 + $59 + $45) before taxes or shipping. $1300 SHIPPED to wherever the hell you are sounds like a better price.





thanks!





p.s. could do partial trade, a new 5 gallon gas tank (cold fusion or equal) sounds nice for my new surf ski.





