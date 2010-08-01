pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 03:22 PM #1
    jvm294
    jvm294 is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jan 2016
    Location
    Rialto
    Posts
    91

    yamaha wave blaster 2 seat yellow

    150.00 obo good to go 9 half out of 10 small pin hole look at pictures for condition please contact for shipping prices
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by jvm294; Today at 03:41 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:25 PM #2
    SBrider
    SBrider is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home SBrider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    santa barbara/redding
    Posts
    4,306
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: yamaha wave blaster 1 seat yellow

    that looks like a b2 seat
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:41 PM #3
    jvm294
    jvm294 is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jan 2016
    Location
    Rialto
    Posts
    91

    Re: yamaha wave blaster 2 seat yellow

    thank you sir fix it
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 