Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: broken starter on yamaha 800r #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2017 Location florida Posts 1 broken starter on yamaha 800r went to replace the starter on a 2004 Yamaha wave runner 800r and the nose of the starter broke off inside flush with the engine block. Any ideas how to get it out? Thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 45 Posts 11,927 Re: broken starter on yamaha 800r Pull the flywheel cover.

I have a nice and clean OEM starter if you require another one. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules