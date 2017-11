Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1990 Kawasaki X-2 Compression test #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2016 Location Maquoketa Posts 2 1990 Kawasaki X-2 Compression test Picked up an X-2 for cheap without hearing it run. Hull was in so good of shape I didn't care to hear it run. Going to run a compression test. What are some good numbers to look for. Also I would like to avoid buying a battery right now because it will be 7 months before ride time. Any tricks to do the test without buying a battery? Thanks guys. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

