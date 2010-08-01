pxctoday

  Today, 02:03 PM #1
    dvmain02
    Join Date
    Mar 2010
    Location
    southeastern CT
    Posts
    162

    750 ss kawasaki ebox mounts

    WTB older 750 ss metal ebox mount as in picture, thanks shipping to 06371DSCF9107.JPGDSCF9106.JPG
  Today, 02:42 PM #2
    GabeH
    Join Date
    Nov 2012
    Location
    North Carolina
    Age
    44
    Posts
    497

    Re: 750 ss kawasaki ebox mounts

    I might have, Ill check when I get home tonight


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
