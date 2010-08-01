|
SXR Tray extension vs kickers?
Putting in new jettrim in my SXR 800. Should I go with the tray extension or the ergo kickers? I am new to riding and riding on a small lake. We setup a buoy race course and race each other for fun. Only tricks I would like to do is jump the wake and submarine.
https://jettrim.com/shop/watercraft/...ray-extension/
vs
https://jettrim.com/shop/watercraft/...-ergo-kickers/
PWCToday Regular
Re: SXR Tray extension vs kickers?
I really like the ProWatercraft HFC Kickers, they're more solid.
I have the Jettrim foam ergos on my 650 and I really liked them too because they are foam, so they're soft and compress.
I just depends what you'd be more interested in. I liked the HFC kickers for buoy courses, and I liked the foam kickers for jumping waves.
