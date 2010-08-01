Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: SXR Tray extension vs kickers? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Springfield Posts 2 SXR Tray extension vs kickers? Putting in new jettrim in my SXR 800. Should I go with the tray extension or the ergo kickers? I am new to riding and riding on a small lake. We setup a buoy race course and race each other for fun. Only tricks I would like to do is jump the wake and submarine.



https://jettrim.com/shop/watercraft/...ray-extension/



vs



https://jettrim.com/shop/watercraft/...-ergo-kickers/

Re: SXR Tray extension vs kickers? I really like the ProWatercraft HFC Kickers, they're more solid.



I have the Jettrim foam ergos on my 650 and I really liked them too because they are foam, so they're soft and compress.



