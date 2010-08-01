|
|
-
900zxi-1648 mod v jet jon build
I recently got a wrecked 1996 900zxi that someone scraped because of a damaged hull. I got it running but the trim box needs to be fixed because of water damage. I have recently cut the hull on ski and will soon be taking outboard off of my 1648 and start the build.. I have found a trim box on ebay and waiting for arrival. After reading several post one here it seems that the zxi trim boxes are a big problem. I hope this will fix my gauges. I plan on utilizing all mechanics of the ski as far as steering, throttle, gauges, kill switch, trim etc... and ill put ignition on a toggle switch if its doable. I'm sure some people are gonna hate but we run the New River in WV and it hates props. This should be a fun build and I hope for a good outcome.
IMG_9783(1).JPGIMG_8085.JPGIMG_8087.JPG
