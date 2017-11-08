Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha 650 Mikuni SBN 44 Conversion Complete - $275 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location The Show Me State - STL Posts 5,495 Yamaha 650 Mikuni SBN 44 Conversion Complete - $275 For Sale:

44 SBN Mikuni Conversion for Kawi 650- $275 Shipped in US plus paypal fees.



This is a complete setup from the west coast intake manifold to the yamaha oem flame arrestor. All parts are freshwater use only.



This includes the throttle wheel and universal cable adapter.



Carb has a fresh rebuild and popoff/jetting are at recommended specs for this conversion. I have all of the jetting specs wrote down.



I will include two new intake manifold gaskets. Carb is set up for primer..choke plate is removed. PM me if interested.



Sent from my SM-G900V using Tapatalk

