Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Vintage Ski Free #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2015 Location United States Age 33 Posts 106 Vintage Ski Free This is not a jet ski but still pretty cool. Anyone in KY or near this should save it... and I'm talking about the SKI Free not the two Yamahas...



https://www.facebook.com/marketplace...04780113593712



https://youtu.be/sNVT7eB30T4 Last edited by 92Kawasaki750SS; Today at 11:00 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) 123hi Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules