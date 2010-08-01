Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS550 throwing sparks between starter and flywheel #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Dennis, KS Age 16 Posts 2 JS550 throwing sparks between starter and flywheel So my 88 js550 is throwing sparks between the starter and the flywheel. Im somewhat new to these machines. Ive tried a different starter am it still does the same thing. As soon as the starter connects to the flywheel, it throws tons of sparks. It looks like electric sparks, not like theyre grinding together. Anything will help Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

