|
|
-
JS550 throwing sparks between starter and flywheel
So my 88 js550 is throwing sparks between the starter and the flywheel. Im somewhat new to these machines. Ive tried a different starter am it still does the same thing. As soon as the starter connects to the flywheel, it throws tons of sparks. It looks like electric sparks, not like theyre grinding together. Anything will help
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules