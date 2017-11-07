|
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
FS: Solas J Prop for Yamaha 144mm Pump
For Sale: Very nice freshwater only Solas stainless prop for any yamaha 144mm pump, $120 shipped, con US only.
It's a Solas J prop with very minimal use. All the edges are great. I measured the prop to wear ring clearance before removal and it was just 8 thou - that's tight. Great upgrade over a stock blaster prop and also works very well on a 701 SJ with at least a pipe. It's an older gen prop, and I ran both the I and J props years ago with great results. Includes rubber nose cone. Oh, and if you want the very nice wear ring from the pump this prop came out of (wear ring fits B1, SJ and VXR) with this prop, I will include it for $40 more. Wear ring would include the front packing seal as well.
20171107_172445.jpg20171107_172548.jpg20171107_172541.jpg20171107_172535.jpg20171107_172527.jpg20171107_172522.jpg20171107_172515.jpg20171107_172507.jpg20171107_172454.jpg20171107_172601.jpg
Last edited by fox river pwc; Today at 09:48 PM.
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: FS: Solas J Prop for Yamaha 144mm Pump
A few pictures of the wear ring and stator. I'd sell the stator (with impeller purchase) for an extra $40 as well. I'll remove the driveshaft (not included) and bearings (not included) prior to shipment.
20171107_194940.jpg20171107_195013.jpg20171107_195042.jpg20171107_195102.jpg20171107_195111.jpg
