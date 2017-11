Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Superjet parts #1 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2011 Location Wisconsin Age 21 Posts 606 Superjet parts Looking for:

144 OEM wear ring

144 pump seal

OLD STYLE ('90-'93) superjet midshaft

squarenose OEM waterbox (needs straps and hooks and bolts too) would consider RN box also.

Superjet gas tank (again, need straps, hooks and bolts)

Complete hood latch

OEM SN rideplate or possibly aftermarket if the price is right.



1991 Superjet

2014 Superjet

