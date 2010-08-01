|
|
-
Searched- Spark ?
I'm considering a Spark but can't seem to find what type of handling it has - is it lean in like my '99 XPL was, or lean out like an X4 hull? If lean out, can that be changed with sponsons/ride plate/tubbies/etc.?
Also, how does the 90 HP acceleration up to say 40 MPH compare to an XPDI in good shape?
Thanks!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules