Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Searched- Spark ? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2014 Location NC Posts 16 Searched- Spark ? I'm considering a Spark but can't seem to find what type of handling it has - is it lean in like my '99 XPL was, or lean out like an X4 hull? If lean out, can that be changed with sponsons/ride plate/tubbies/etc.?



Also, how does the 90 HP acceleration up to say 40 MPH compare to an XPDI in good shape?



Thanks! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules