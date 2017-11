Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 97 seadoo gtx wont turn over #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2017 Location indianapolis Age 32 Posts 1 97 seadoo gtx wont turn over I need help. My ski won't turn over. Ran great a few weeks ago and just died. Couldn't get it going since. It made the 1 click sound when i pressed the button so i assumed the solenoid. Ive replaced the battery, solenoid, and starter. No luck. Fuses are good. I tried free spinning the drive shaft by hand with plugs removed on it only spins about 1/4-1/2 rotation. I'm thinking maybe busted bearing? Can anyone advise? Thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,792 Re: 97 seadoo gtx wont turn over Motor is toast,probably ate a rod bearing..... #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 3,348 Re: 97 seadoo gtx wont turn over I agree with Grumpy...



Pull the head and look inside the cylinders...





