pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 04:30 PM #1
    Rompn
    Rompn is offline
    Top Dog Rompn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2004
    Location
    La Crescenta, CA
    Age
    35
    Posts
    1,498

    Cool * * * For Sale: 550 Ocean Pro Reduction & Steering Nozzle, Los Angeles 91214 * * *

    Up for sale is a 550 Ocean Pro reduction nozzle. It is in excellent shape and ready to use. I can include a stock steering nozzle for free if needed otherwise I do have a separate 440/550 Ocean Pro steering nozzle that will complete the package at an additional $225. The steering nozzle is the optional blue color and the reduction nozzle is the cast aluminum color.
    Please e-mail me at Bmxtrme@Aol.com for photos and more info.
    $15 - $25 USPS shipping within the U.S. depending if both nozzles are sold together or separate. Will ship outside the U.S. if need be, please contact me for a quote. I can deliver to Lake Havasu for free this weekend.
    No trades or holds. PayPal or cash only.
    Thank you.
    Last edited by Rompn; Today at 04:44 PM.
    Patrick Goldsworthy
    Region 1 / Vintage Ski / #28

    Chris "Fish" Fischetti & Victor "The Slasher" Sheldon



    RHAAS Freeride Machine / JK Pismo Freeride 2015
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests)

  1. TMali

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 