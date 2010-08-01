|
2007 Kawasaki Ultra 250x 90 hr fresh water part out
I have a 2007 Kawasaki Ultra 250x I am parting out ski is fresh water only located in Kentucky and only has 90 hrs on it
Supercharger
Blow off valve
Bypass valve
Intercooler
Jet pump
Ride plate
Over flow tank
Injectors
Intake manifold
Exhaust manifold
Exhaust manifold upper half
Motor mounts
Wiring harness
Gauges and gauge cluster
Fuel tank
Throttle
Kill switch
Key system
Any body Parts off of it (ie body moldings Mirrors hood grab bar ect) all for sale make offer can send pictures via text or email
