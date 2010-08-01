Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2007 Kawasaki Ultra 250x 90 hr fresh water part out #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Somerset ky Age 26 Posts 9 2007 Kawasaki Ultra 250x 90 hr fresh water part out I have a 2007 Kawasaki Ultra 250x I am parting out ski is fresh water only located in Kentucky and only has 90 hrs on it

Supercharger

Blow off valve

Bypass valve

Intercooler

Jet pump

Ride plate

Over flow tank

Injectors

Intake manifold

Exhaust m anifold

Exhaust manifold upper half

Motor moun ts

Wiring harnes s

Gauges and gauge cluster

Fuel tank

Throttle

Kill switch

Key system

