Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 440/550 parts #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 30 Posts 5,560 440/550 parts Engine cases - $35 shipped



550 cylinder - $30 shipped



stator (cut wires) - $20 shipped





Dont know if stator works or not, will try to find the bore size on the 550 cylinder, pictures of cylinder to come. Attached Images A9669849-C0C0-4245-BDC8-3DCFB3E86DD1.jpeg (1.69 MB, 2 views)

A9669849-C0C0-4245-BDC8-3DCFB3E86DD1.jpeg (1.69 MB, 2 views) 2E377084-A617-45D9-A5B0-E24A3B506AD6.jpeg (1.75 MB, 3 views)

2E377084-A617-45D9-A5B0-E24A3B506AD6.jpeg (1.75 MB, 3 views) E2151459-684C-436B-BCAC-3CE1D08291E4.jpeg (1.65 MB, 2 views)

E2151459-684C-436B-BCAC-3CE1D08291E4.jpeg (1.65 MB, 2 views) 43247398-35F0-49ED-A3C0-8AC4D1EC928B.jpeg (1.60 MB, 2 views)

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) Chooch Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules