Thread: 440/550 parts

    440/550 parts

    Engine cases - $35 shipped

    550 cylinder - $30 shipped

    stator (cut wires) - $20 shipped


    Dont know if stator works or not, will try to find the bore size on the 550 cylinder, pictures of cylinder to come.
