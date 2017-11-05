pxctoday

  Today, 07:53 AM
    critracer
    Aug 2015
    Kalamazoo, Michigan
    Solas reduction nozzle issue

    I purchased a Solas reduction nozzle for a 140mm pump but it doesn't fit correctly. The pilot bore on the reduction nozzle is way bigger than the pilot on the pump and there is a small gap around the outside and specifically at the top where the bilge vacuum line would be. The Solas nozzle does not have provisions for the vacuum lines so they just block off. The mounting bolt holes line up with the pump. What gives with this thing is not for a 140mm pump? 30c4c4c91f29ba029c7ad2ba856d7a0b.jpg20171105_192617.jpgc964c96ce47ff045c18f8e4782e1f489.jpg
