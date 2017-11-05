Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Solas reduction nozzle issue #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2015 Location Kalamazoo, Michigan Posts 123 Solas reduction nozzle issue I purchased a Solas reduction nozzle for a 140mm pump but it doesn't fit correctly. The pilot bore on the reduction nozzle is way bigger than the pilot on the pump and there is a small gap around the outside and specifically at the top where the bilge vacuum line would be. The Solas nozzle does not have provisions for the vacuum lines so they just block off. The mounting bolt holes line up with the pump. What gives with this thing is not for a 140mm pump? 30c4c4c91f29ba029c7ad2ba856d7a0b.jpg20171105_192617.jpgc964c96ce47ff045c18f8e4782e1f489.jpg Attached Images 20171105_192753.jpg (2.38 MB, 2 views) Last edited by critracer; Today at 08:10 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

