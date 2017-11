Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SXR vs SXi Pro steering sub plate? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2011 Location Michigan Posts 443 SXR vs SXi Pro steering sub plate? Does anyone know if the steering sub plates on an 06 SXR and 98 SXi Pro are interchangeable?



i just picked up the SXR (all stock) and wanted to try the 4 degree bars and grips off my SXi on it . Figured swapping the bars and steering sub plate as a unit would be easier than swapping the bars from ski to ski.



Cant physically get to the skis right now so just thinking through the project in my head.



