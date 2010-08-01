Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 1998 Seadoo GSXL blown fuse #1 Resident Guru Join Date Sep 2015 Location Northern Michigan Age 51 Posts 822 1998 Seadoo GSXL blown fuse Had a blown fuse, 15A in the rear box. Occurred after some wave jumping. Came home and replaced fuse. Attempted to start it, it did start but was short lived. It stalled out after 10 seconds. Fuse blew again. Did some diagnostic'so found that the stator was grounded. So pulled the motor and the stator cover and found enough fine metal shavings to make me think I struck silver. Anyway along with that found this piece of metal wedged between two of the stator coils. I looked around and can't figure where it came from. Can anyone identify it. Attached Images KIMG0324.JPG (1.71 MB, 1 views)

KIMG0322.JPG (2.82 MB, 0 views) KIMG0321.JPG (1.69 MB, 0 views) #2 Resident Guru Join Date Sep 2015 Location Northern Michigan Age 51 Posts 822 Re: 1998 Seadoo GSXL blown fuse This is my first seadoo and I rebuilt it last year. And put it back in the hull for breakin, it going in a AM stand up this winter. Less than 10 hours on it. I was surprised at the amount of fine metal partials, is the normal. #3 Resident Guru Join Date Sep 2004 Location AUSTRALIA Posts 1,174 Re: 1998 Seadoo GSXL blown fuse Usually the bendix teeth will break off and short the stator out.I think it is part of the inside of the bendix spring assembly.Have you tried cranking it over and see what happens with the teeth and bendix gear ? The 98s had a series of bendixs fail ,i think from memory it was from the ignition timing being advanced too far while it was cranking,under 400 revs. #4 Resident Guru Join Date Sep 2015 Location Northern Michigan Age 51 Posts 822 Re: 1998 Seadoo GSXL blown fuse It was cranking over, but occasionally the bendix would not engage. That is the only part that it could have come from. Thanks. Anybody have a good bendix. #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 35 Posts 3,949 Re: 1998 Seadoo GSXL blown fuse Looks more like a random piece of metal that got stuck to the mag when you rebuilt it How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"

