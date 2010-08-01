pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 5 of 5
  1. Today, 06:42 PM #1
    Hydro-Mike
    Hydro-Mike is online now
    Resident Guru
    Join Date
    Sep 2015
    Location
    Northern Michigan
    Age
    51
    Posts
    822

    1998 Seadoo GSXL blown fuse

    Had a blown fuse, 15A in the rear box. Occurred after some wave jumping. Came home and replaced fuse. Attempted to start it, it did start but was short lived. It stalled out after 10 seconds. Fuse blew again. Did some diagnostic'so found that the stator was grounded. So pulled the motor and the stator cover and found enough fine metal shavings to make me think I struck silver. Anyway along with that found this piece of metal wedged between two of the stator coils. I looked around and can't figure where it came from. Can anyone identify it.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:46 PM #2
    Hydro-Mike
    Hydro-Mike is online now
    Resident Guru
    Join Date
    Sep 2015
    Location
    Northern Michigan
    Age
    51
    Posts
    822

    Re: 1998 Seadoo GSXL blown fuse

    This is my first seadoo and I rebuilt it last year. And put it back in the hull for breakin, it going in a AM stand up this winter. Less than 10 hours on it. I was surprised at the amount of fine metal partials, is the normal.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:28 PM #3
    SURFnTURF
    SURFnTURF is online now
    Resident Guru SURFnTURF's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2004
    Location
    AUSTRALIA
    Posts
    1,174

    Re: 1998 Seadoo GSXL blown fuse

    Usually the bendix teeth will break off and short the stator out.I think it is part of the inside of the bendix spring assembly.Have you tried cranking it over and see what happens with the teeth and bendix gear ? The 98s had a series of bendixs fail ,i think from memory it was from the ignition timing being advanced too far while it was cranking,under 400 revs.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 08:34 PM #4
    Hydro-Mike
    Hydro-Mike is online now
    Resident Guru
    Join Date
    Sep 2015
    Location
    Northern Michigan
    Age
    51
    Posts
    822

    Re: 1998 Seadoo GSXL blown fuse

    It was cranking over, but occasionally the bendix would not engage. That is the only part that it could have come from. Thanks. Anybody have a good bendix.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 08:52 PM #5
    kcr357
    kcr357 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home kcr357's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    The flakka capitol of Florida
    Age
    35
    Posts
    3,949

    Re: 1998 Seadoo GSXL blown fuse

    Looks more like a random piece of metal that got stuck to the mag when you rebuilt it
    How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?


    "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"
    "Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. "
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 