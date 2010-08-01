pxctoday

  Today, 11:35 AM #1
    spence-r
    Join Date
    Jul 2007
    Location
    Winona MN
    Posts
    1,668

    Kawi 750 sx sxi ebox

    Looking for complete ebox or ebox shell. I have square 750 ss ssxi eboxes but looking for a stand up one, different shape.

    Thanks
    Spencer
  Today, 12:03 PM #2
    blasterdude
    Join Date
    May 2007
    Location
    The Region, Indiana
    Age
    33
    Posts
    1,277

    Re: Kawi 750 sx sxi ebox

    I might have a empty shell. Will look tonight.
