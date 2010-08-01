|
Top Dog
Kawi 750 sx sxi ebox
Looking for complete ebox or ebox shell. I have square 750 ss ssxi eboxes but looking for a stand up one, different shape.
Thanks
Spencer
Top Dog
Re: Kawi 750 sx sxi ebox
I might have a empty shell. Will look tonight.
